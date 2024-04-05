Reality Roundup: Why Daisy Kent turned down 'The Bachelorette', 'The Circle' season 6 cast

By Mary Pat Thompson

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

The Bachelor (ABC)
Daisy Kent opened up about rejecting the opportunity to become the next bachelorette. While guesting on Thursday's episode of The Viall Files, she said she turned it down two weeks before After the Final Rose aired post-The Bachelor finale. "So, I thought really long and hard about all of it. It wasn't an easy decision. I was wondering, like, after it got announced how I would feel … but I'm, like, so happy right now that I didn't. So, it feels good [and] like I made the right decision for me," Kent said.

The Circle (Netflix)
The cast for the upcoming sixth season of Netflix's The Circle is here — and this season two cast members aren't human. That's right, for the first time ever an artificial intelligence bot will play that game, masquerading as a human named Max. Additionally, a dog named Deuce will participate, playing with his human owner, Kyle. Season 6 of The Circle premieres April 17.

American Idol (ABC)
Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll are joining American Idol as mentors to this season's top 24. The pair reflected on their experiences mentoring the contestants. "When I got the call from American Idol to be a mentor, I was so excited because I just remember being 16 years old auditioning for this very show. So it was a very full circle moment for me to realize, 'Oh, you have something to give now,'" Kelly told People. Jelly Roll added, "I bring a lot of experience in the form of failure to the table. I think that's something they're going to have to be familiar with because that's what it takes to get good."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!