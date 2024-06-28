Reality Roundup: Jonathan Van Ness breaks their silence, Kenya Moore not returning to 'RHOA' and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Jonathan Van Ness has broken their silence regarding allegations that they were abusive during the filming of the popular makeover series Queer Eye. While guesting on the Table Manners podcast, Van Ness said the Rolling Stone investigation released in March that detailed the abuse allegations "isn't really based in reality." "I think a lot of people were looking for a reason to hate me or looking for a reason to be like, 'See, I always knew that they were a fake c***,'" Van Ness said.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Kenya Moore will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former housewife has been let go from season 16 of the series after she unveiled lewd posters of new castmate Brittany Eady at the June 6 launch event of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa. Moore was suspended from filming pending an investigation following the incident, and she has now officially been booted from the cast

Perfect Match (Netflix)

Get ready for even more of Perfect Match. The unscripted dating series has been renewed for season 3 on Netflix. This comes after season 2 debuted on June 7, with the finale streaming on June 21.

