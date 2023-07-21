Reality roundup: A ﻿'Bachelorette' ﻿baby, unexpected ﻿'RHONY' ﻿reunion, and more

By Danielle Long

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

Bachelorette

- Shawn Booth, known from his engagement to Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, is going to be a dad! He revealed the news on his podcast In the Booth With Shawn Booth Monday. The baby is due on December 12, and though it wasn't planned, the 37-year-old says he is thrilled and emphasized that the mother of his child is someone he's known for years and had a relationship with. They've chosen to keep the baby's gender a surprise until birth.

Real Housewives of New York

- OG Real Housewives of New York City fans can finally rejoice as a long-awaited reconciliation has taken place between Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin after more than a decade. The iconic duo came together for a special episode of Bethenny's ReWives podcast, where they discussed everything openly. Their friendship had soured during the early days of RHONY. The podcast reunion, initiated by Bethenny's fiancé Paul Bernon, marked the first time in 13 years they were alone together. Hesitant at first, Jill's daughter. Ally, encouraged her to mend fences, making it possible.

The Kardashians

- Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods appear to have reunited as photos obtained by The Daily Mail, show the two were seen leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles Saturday, July 15. The former BFFs, both 25, had a very public falling-out four years ago when news of Woods allegedly cheating with Tristan Thompson, Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend at the time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

