A remake no one asked for

Most movies are in one way or another a remake or at the very least inspired by another story but, these days it seems that there is not a single fresh perspective in Hollywood. They want to remake La Bamba as if there were new info on Richie Valens or there were some reason to to just not watch the original which was awesome by the way. Gary Busey was Buddy Holley in his biopic so, I think maybe give the Big Bopper a movie. Let Richie rest and just watch the original. Story here.