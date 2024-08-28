A remake no one asked for

Lou Diamond Phillips and Danielle von Zerneck in a car in a scene from the film 'La Bamba', 1987

By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

Most movies are in one way or another a remake or at the very least inspired by another story but, these days it seems that there is not a single fresh perspective in Hollywood. They want to remake La Bamba as if there were new info on Richie Valens or there were some reason to to just not watch the original which was awesome by the way. Gary Busey was Buddy Holley in his biopic so, I think maybe give the Big Bopper a movie. Let Richie rest and just watch the original. Story here.

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

