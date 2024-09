Unbelievably, there are people that have not heard of J.D. Souther. They don’t know that he wrote songs for the Eagles. Bonnie Raitt and many more. Maybe you didn’t know he dated Linda Ronstadt and Stevie Nicks and was inducted in the song writers Hall of Fame. He was in a band with Glen Frey called “Long branch Pennywhistle.” Point is this man is a LEGEND and a huge part of the Laurel Canyon/Asylum Records story. He passed away at the age of 78. RIP.