Rest in peace Mick Ralphs

So, every Thursday I do a thing called “Classic Rock Resume” and it is to give you guys insights in to other bands that an artist has played in or introduce you to behind the scenes players that have impacted the music we love. Mick Ralphs is the type of musician that I created the “CRR” for. A member of Mott The Hoople, Founder of Bad Company and all-around bad ass. He has passed away at the age of 81 with a legacy that will live on forever. Sadly, Mick will miss the band FINALLY being inducted in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year. Condolences to his family and friends.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mick Ralphs. Mick Ralphs, the influential... Posted by Bad Company on Monday, June 23, 2025

Mick also toured with David Gilmour.