In St. Louis they are known for murders and and bar district that is made up of uneven brick roads for people to fall on after they drank mudslides at Fat Tuesdays that time after Supercross. But, Now there is a new reason people are talking about “The Lou”. An eatery called “Bliss” is limiting its diners to men over 35 and women over 30. The Story can be consumed here.