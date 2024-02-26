Ricki Lake shares weight loss results after fall pledge to "get healthier"

Ricki Lake is feeling proud.

The former talk show host shared results from her and her husband Ross Burningham's recent weight loss journey, telling fans via Instagram Saturday that they each lost over 30 pounds.

Alongside some before and after transformation photos, Lake wrote in the caption about what she has “been up to these last 4 months.”

"On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," she wrote, adding Ross joined her. "Together we have each lost 30+ lbs."

Lake continued, "I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.) But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own."

In the note, Lake shared her initial concern before beginning the weight loss journey, writing, "Being 55 and in perimenopause, I ... would not drop the lbs like it had in the past."

"I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong," she added, explaining she will "go in depth in another post of what I did exactly." "This is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years," she said.

Lake and Burningham celebrated their third anniversary together earlier this month.

