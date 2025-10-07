Ridley Scott calls most modern movies 's***,' says he rewatches his own instead

Ridley Scott poses ahead of his conversation on stage at BFI Southbank on October 5, 2025, in London, England. (John Phillips/Getty Images)

Ridley Scott has had enough of modern moviemaking.

The director, who has helmed films such as Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator, recently spoke at the BFI Southbank about his movie and TV-watching habits. Metro reports that Ridley, while in conversation with his son Luke Scott, said he watches plenty of the latest titles in order to find new acting talent. Lately, however, he isn't as much of a fan of newer movies.

“The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally — millions. Not thousands, millions … and most of it is s***,” Ridley said. "I think a lot of films today are saved, and made more expensive by digital effects. Because what they haven’t got is a great [script] on paper first. Get it on paper.”

What is worth watching, you may ask? Ridley says it's his own movies.

“So what I do — and it’s a horrible thing — but I’ve started to watch my own movies, and actually they’re really good,” Ridley said. “And also, they don’t age."

Ridley said he recently watched his 2001 film Black Hawk Down, which starred Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana and Ewan McGregor.

"I watched Black Hawk [Down] the other night and I thought, 'How the h*** did I do that?' But I think that occasionally there's a good one that will happen, it's like a relief that there's somebody out there who's doing a good movie."

The director, who is 87 years old, also said he doesn't plan to retire anytime soon, calling it "impossible." Ridley confirmed that he has completed production on his next film, The Dog Stars, which will star Jacob Elordi, and that he's started writing a third Gladiator film.

