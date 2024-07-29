Robert Downey Jr. Returning to MCU and more revealed at San Diego Comic Con

One of the biggest gatherings of fans in the world wrapped up this weekend at the San Diego Comic Con and this year did not disappoint!

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were there having a blast promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, but by the end they were pushed aside by some big announcements!

Some of the highlights from this year included:

Another Transformers movie is in the works but this new one is animated

Lego announced new Super Mario sets with Yoshi

Amazon is ready to give us a second season of their Lord Of The Rings series

DC will release a new Batman villain TV series starring the Penguin that will set up the next Robert Pattinson Batman movie

Harrison Ford will hulk out as the villain in an upcoming Marvel movie

The Fantastic 4 movie franchise will be rebooted for a third time with a title of The Fantastic 4: First Steps set for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025

We are getting two new Avengers movies: Avengers: Doomsday in May of 2026 followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May of 2027

All of that is cool but it was quickly forgotten when Marvel announced who would be playing the villain in the Avengers: Doomsday movie.

Dressed in character and wearing a mask, the actor stepped forward and revealed his identity to the large crowd.

The one and only Robert Downey Jr. stood in the spotlight as the crowd roared with approval. The questions came next. Is RDJ playing a new version of his now deceased character Tony Stark or is he playing an all new character? Guess we’ll have to wait to see!