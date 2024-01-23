Robert Downey Jr., Colman Domingo and more react to Oscar nominations

A group of lucky stars got the call they've been waiting for Tuesday morning when the nominations for the 96th annual Academy Awards were announced.

Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 nominations.

"Waking up to all of these nominations for Christopher Nolan and his many talented collaborators is an absolute delight," Best Supporting Actor nominee Robert Downey Jr. said, noting it's "the honor of a lifetime to be part of the cinematic masterpiece that is Oppenheimer" and "a privilege" to be "nominated alongside such esteemed company."

Rustin Best Actor nominee Colman Domingo told ABC News he's "overwhelmed in the most extraordinary way." He was too nervous to watch the announcements and was "pacing around in his bathroom" when his manager congratulated him on becoming an Oscar nominee.

Another Best Actor hopeful, American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright, told ABC News in part, "There are so many people who have gifted me with their talents to allow my work to grow, so it's pretty cool to be acknowledged for that."

Nyad Best Actress nominee Annette Bening said she's "thrilled and over the moon with excitement to be nominated for an Academy Award alongside my partner in the film [Best Supporting Actress nominee], Jodie Foster."

Another Best Actress hopeful, Killers of the Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone said via phone, "I'm definitely bellowing my voice back to my childhood self, congratulating her."

"I made a point of being in Osage County on the Osage reservation for what hopefully would have been the announcement," she added, remembering her character Mollie Kyle and "the most incredible community that made this moment possible."



Danielle Brooks, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The Color Purple, told ABC News, "As a young girl, someone who just graduated Juilliard, just needing money to get on the train to get to an audition for regional theater, I never would have imagined a few years later I would be Oscar-nominated."

Another Best Supporting Actress nominee, The Holdovers' Da'Vine Joy Randolph said she is "over the moon" about her Oscar nomination, calling it "a really surreal moment."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.