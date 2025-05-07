Robin Roberts on her true crime docuseries, 'Murder Has Two Faces'

The true crime docuseries Murder Has Two Faces is now available to watch on Hulu.

From ABC News Studios, the three-episode binge shines a light on lesser-known cases that were eclipsed by similar, more notorious murders. The show is hosted by Robin Roberts and explores why the overlooked crimes did not receive as much attention as their incredibly similar counterparts.

Roberts told ABC Audio she remembers reporting on the famous cases — such as the murders of Laci Peterson and Chandra Levy — but didn't know about the murders of Evelyn Hernandez or Joyce Chiang.

"It made me think, 'Why didn't I know about Evelyn Hernandez? Why did I know about Laci Peterson but not Evelyn?'" Roberts said. "These cases are so similar in so many ways. And they're families who just want justice. They don't want you to look at their loved one any other way than they're a victim — not their color, not their gender — but as being a victim."

Lisa Cortés directed the series and said it came from a "curiosity about whose stories get told and why."

"It was really important to find a way in that was in keeping with my voice that I've established through my other projects, which is always about who are the hidden figures, who were the hidden stories," Cortés said. "To then find an incredible partner like Robin Roberts, who's a journalist, who's brilliant, but also is very compassionate ... that was key with so many of these families allowing us to revisit some of the most terrible, dark moments in their life and to share on camera with Robin."

﻿Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.