Posted: December 09, 2016

Rock Block Weekend 

Starting at 3pm on Friday through Sunday at midnight,  we'll play double and triple shots of your favorite Classic Rockers every hour! 

 Let us know what you want to hear by using the Open Mic feature on the Eagle app.  

 Don’t have the app? Click HERE to get it.  Standard text rates may apply.

Get ready for The Classic Rock Block Party Weekend brought to you by Oklahoma Central Credit Union on 103.3 The Eagle!

