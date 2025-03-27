Rock History Made Daily!!

Today in Rock History!!!!

Happy Birthday to Tony Banks (Founding member of Genesis)

Fun Fact!!! Mick Jaggers first job was a hospital porter!

Photos: Mick Jagger through the years 1968: Rolling Stone Mick Jagger relaxes with a guitar in a London dressing room in 1968. (AP Photo/Robert Dear)

1964 - Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Oldham attended a Decca launch party at the Ex-Serviceman’s Club, Windsor, Berkshire for Oldham’s protégé singer Adrienne Posta, whose debut single, ‘Shang-A-Doo-Lang’ was being released. Also at the party was 17 year-old Marianne Faithfull, with her boyfriend John Dunbar. This was the first time Mick Jagger met Marianne.

1967 - John Lennon and Paul McCartney were awarded the prestigious Ivor Novello award for ‘Michelle’, the most performed song in the UK in 1966.

1971 - Bruce Springsteen & Friendly Enemies opened for The Allman Brothers Band at the Sunshine In, Asbury Park in New Jersey, tickets cost $4.00. Springsteen had just disbanded his group Steel Mill and within a few weeks would form Dr Zoom & The Sonic Boom with Steve Van Zandt.

‘Sweet, sweet’ Connie Hamzy, subject of Grand Funk Railroad song, dies at age 66

1972 - Grand Funk Railroad fire manager/marketing guru Terry Knight. The action triggers numerous lawsuits and public backbiting, turning GFR into a soap opera.

1976 - Paul McCartney and Wings were forced to postpone forthcoming US tour for three weeks after guitarist Jimmy McCulloch fell in his hotel bathroom and broke a finger.

1979 - Eric Clapton married Patti Harrison (the ex wife of George) at Temple Bethel, Tucson, Arizona. Patti applied for a divorce in 1988.

Randy Rhoads & Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne and Randy Rhoads live in the UK, 1980. (Photo by Denis O'Regan/Getty Images) (Denis O'Regan)

1981 - Ozzy Osbourne’s solo debut, “Blizzard Of Ozz” is released in the U.S. Featuring the guitar work of the late Randy Rhoads, the set eventually achieves multi-platinum status with sales of 6 million copies worldwide.

1984 - Bryan Adams went into Little Mountain Sound, Vancouver, Canada to record ‘Run To You’ for his fourth studio album, Reckless. It was the first single released from the album and gave Adam’s his first UK hit peaking at No.11. The music video shot in London and Los Angeles was nominated for the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards in five different categories.

1986 - Sammy Hagar performs his first show as a member of Van Halen (or is it Van Hagar?). It’s at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, LA.

Alec John Such dead at 70 LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 5: Bon Jovi at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

1985 - “7800 Fahrenheit,” Bon Jovi’s sophomore album, arrives. It charts for 85 weeks and goes platinum.

1987 - U2 performed from the roof of a store in downtown LA to make the video for ‘Where The Streets Have No Name’, attracting thousands of spectators and bringing traffic to a standstill. The police eventually stop the shoot.

1992 - Always leave them wanting more. On the Auburn Hills (MI) stop of U2’s Zoo TV Tour, Bono orders 10,000 pizzas from a local pizzeria. An hour later just 100 pepperoni pizzas are delivered. Still, each of the three delivery guys gets a $50 tip.

2008 - REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin is a guest on a special celebrity edition of FOX’s Don’t Forget The Lyrics. The singer successfully remembers REO’s “Keep On Loving You” (plus a couple of other ‘80s songs) on the way to winning $350,000 for the MusiCares charity.

2009 - Peter Gabriel delivers a petition to the Mexican government urging the investigation of the murders and disappearances of hundreds of women along the country’s border with the United States. Gabriel also meets with Mexican president Felipe Calderon who vows that the Mexican government will actively seek justice for the victims. The appeal comes from the Gabriel-founded Witness organization, which seeks to end human rights violations worldwide.

2012 - David Bowie's landmark album Ziggy Stardust was celebrated with a blue plaque in central London. Spandau Ballet star Gary Kemp, unveiled a plaque at the spot where the cover of the 1972 release was shot. The location in Heddon Street, just off Regent Street, is now a pedestrianised area brimming with bars and restaurants.

Christine McVie through the years 2014: Christine McVie performs at Madison Square Garden on October 7, 2014 in New York City. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage, File)

2014 - Fleetwood Mac officially announces the return of singer/keyboardist Christine McVie. She left the group 16 years earlier due to a fear of flying. An upcoming tour is also reported.

2017 - The studio console used by Pink Floyd to record their ‘73 album, “The Dark Side Of The Moon,” sells at auction in New York for over $1.8 million to an anonymous bidder.

2019 - Poison singer Bret Michaels joins Senator Richard Roth at a hearing in the California State Capitol on a bill meant to improve education in California schools regarding Type 1 diabetes. Michaels, a Type 1 diabetic since the age of six, says “Education and empowerment is everything.” The bill is approved unanimously by the California Senate Education Committee.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live at the Alamodome - May 17, 2023 The Red Hot Chili Peppers hit the Alamodome on May 17, 2023 with The Strokes, and Thundercat for an amazing show in front of an almost completely sold out crowd! (Johnnie Walker)

2023 - Red Hot Chili Peppers take home Rock Song of the Year (for “Black Summer”) and Alternative Artist of the Year honors at the 10th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards in Hollywood. Papa Roach is named the Rock Artist of the Year.

2024 - Erik Grönwall leaves Skid Row. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in ‘21, the singer decides that the travel and rigors of the road were not conducive to his overall health and recovery.