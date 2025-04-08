Rock History Made Every Day!

DETROIT, MI - MAY 7: (L-R) Drummer Steven Adler, Duff McKagan, vocals Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and guitarist Izzy Stradlin of the music group Guns N' Roses pose for a portrait on May 7, 1988, at the Detroit State Theater in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday Izzy Stradlin!!! 62 Years Young!!!

U2 got stuck inside a giant mechanical Lemon during a Norwegian date of their PopMart tour in 1997.

“I don’t know how many times someone has come up to me and said, “Hey, Lets dance!”. I hate dancing. God, it’s stupid.”David Bowie

1973 - During his Ziggy Stardust world tour, David Bowie played the first of three sold out nights at Shinjuku Koseinenkin, Kaikan, Tokyo, Japan.

1975 - Aerosmith released their third studio album Toys In The Attic. The album is their most commercially successful in the US, with eight million copies sold and features the hit ‘Walk This Way’ which peaked at No.10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in early 1977 when re-released and was one of the songs that helped break Aerosmith into the mainstream in the seventies.

1977 - CBS released the self- titled first album by The Clash in the UK. The album is widely celebrated as one of the greatest punk albums of all time. CBS in the US refused to release it until 1979 and Americans bought over 100,000 imported copies of the record making it one of the biggest- selling import records of all time.

1979 - Dire Straits’ “Sultans Of Swing” peaks at #4 on the U.S. singles chart.

Through the years Photo of NIRVANA, Kurt Cobain, posed, looking to camera, recording in Hilversum Studios (Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns) (Michel Linssen/Redferns)

1994 -The body of Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain is found by an electrician working at the Cobain/Love house in Seattle. A suicide note, quoting Neil Young (“It’s better to burn out than to fade away”), is found next to his body – along with a shotgun.

‘Fine Wine’ Albums: “Dark Side of the Moon”

1994 - The Recording Industry Association of America announced that Pink Floyd's 1973 album The Dark Side Of The Moon had become the fourth biggest-selling album in US history and had passed the 13 million mark in sales. The album has sold more than 25 million copies worldwide.

1998 - Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood was rescued, along with 11 other passengers, in the nick of time, from a boat when an engine caught fire. The boat was exploring the islands near Angra Dos Reis, south of Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, when one of the boat’s engines caught fire. Passengers were rescued by nearby journalists, just before the boat exploded.

2006 - Following 2003’s false starts, The Rolling Stones finally performed for the first time in mainland China, at Shanghai’s Grand Stage Theatre. The Stones were banned from performing three songs (‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Honky Tonk Women’, ‘Rough Justice’). Chinese rock star Cui Jian joined the band on stage for a duet with Mick Jagger on ‘Wild Horses’.

The Who The Who pose for a press call, July 1971, Surrey, United Kingdom, John Entwistle, Keith Moon, Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) (Michael Putland)

2012 - It was reported that organizers for the 2012 London Olympics ceremony had recently asked the manager of The Who if legendary drummer Keith Moon would be able to perform at the forthcoming London Olympics Games. Who manager Bill Curbishley, told The Times how he responded to the request. ‘I emailed back saying Keith now resides in Golders Green crematorium, having lived up to The Who's anthemic line ‘I hope I die before I get old,’ he said. ‘If they have a round table, some glasses and candles, we might contact him.’

2014 - KISS frontman Paul Stanley’s autobiography “Face The Music: A Life Exposed” arrives. It goes on to debut at #2 (behind “Flash Boys“) on The New York Times print hardcover non-fiction Best Sellers list.

2016 - Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band cancel their concert in Greensboro, NC to protest the passing of the Public Facilities Privacy and Security Act, also known as the “bathroom bill.” Springsteen condemns lawmakers for passing a bill that “infringes so heavily on the rights” of the state’s LGBT community. “No other group of North Carolinians faces such a burden,” Springsteen writes.