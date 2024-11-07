Rock History For Today Nov. 7th!

Joni Mitchell through the years 1996: Joni Mitchell smiles as she holds two Grammy Awards at 38th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 28, 1996, in Los Angeles. Mitchell won Grammys for Best Pop Album for "Turbulent Indigo." (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Joe Perry of Aerosmith’s first job was an ice cream salesman!!

Mick Jagger makes surprise cameo on ‘Saturday Night Live’ In the second episode of “Saturday Night Live,” the Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger, made two surprise appearances just a day after the release of the band’s first album since 2005. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Famous Quote!! “I don’t think I shall live to a very old age anyway. I’ve always had that feeling. But if you can stop your body falling apart, you’ve won half the battle.” Mick Jagger 1969

1958 - Eddie Cochran

Eddie Cochran made his UK chart debut with ‘Summertime Blues’. It reached No.18 in the UK & No.8 in the US. The song has been covered by many artists, including being a No.1 hit for country music artist, Alan Jackson, and a notable hit for the English rock band, The Who.

1963 - The Beatles went to Ireland to make their only two appearances ever in the country playing two shows at the Adelphi Cinema, Dublin. The group hooked up with screenwriter Alun Owen, who had been appointed to write the screenplay for The Beatles’ first (as yet untitled) motion picture. Owen spent three days with The Beatles observing their hectic lifestyle.

1967 - Elton John

Reg Dwight (Elton John) and his song writing partner Bernie Taupin signed to DJM publishing, their signatures had to be witnessed by their parents because they were both under 21 years of age. Taupin answered an advertisement for a lyric writer placed in the New Musical Express, the pair have since collaborated on over 30 albums.

1969 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones kicked off their 6th North American tour at Fort Collins state University, Colorado. Also on the bill was Ike and Tina Turner, Chuck Berry and B.B. King.

1974 - Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent won a National Squirrel-shooting contest after picking off a squirrel at 150 yards. The heavy metal guitarist also shot dead 27 other mammals during the three day event.

1975 - Elton John

Elton John started a three week run at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Rock Of The Westies’, the singers tenth studio album and seventh US No.1 contained the US No.1 and No.14 UK single, ‘Island Girl’, which was released prior to the album.

Through the years American rock and soul duo Hall & Oates (American singer-songwriter and musician Daryl Hall, and American singer-songwriter and guitarist John Oates) in a studio portrait, against a blue background, circa 1980. (Photo by Lynn Goldsmith/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images) (Lynn Goldsmith/Getty Images)

1981 - Hall and Oates

Hall and Oates started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Private Eyes’, the duo’s third US No.1, a No.32 hit in the UK.

1987 - Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen went to No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Tunnel Of Love.’ His eighth studio album went triple platinum in the US, with ‘Brilliant Disguise’ being one of his biggest hit singles, peaking at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

1991 - Guns N’ Roses

Rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin quit Guns N’ Roses and was replaced by guitarist Gilby Clarke. Stradlin citied a combination of Axl Rose’s personal behaviour and the difficulties of being around Slash, Matt Sorum, and Duff McKagan, due to his new-found sobriety.

2002 - Guns N’ Roses

12 Guns N’ Roses fans were arrested during a riot after a gig in Vancouver was cancelled. Promoters pulled the gig after Axl Rose’s flight from Los Angeles was delayed.

2004 - Elton John

Elton John turned the air blue live on BBC Radio 1 using the words; f****ing, w**k, and t**s. The singer was a guest on the Chris Moyles Radio 1 breakfast show in the UK.

AC-DC Honored At Rock Walk Handprint Ceremony 378457 14: Band members Angus Young, left, and brother Malcolm Young of the Australian rock band AC-DC pose September 15, 2000 at the Rock Walk handprint ceremony at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, Ca. (Photo /Newsmakers) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

2014 - AC/DC

Australian drummer of AC/DC, Phil Rudd, had a charge of attempting to arrange a murder dropped in New Zealand, but he will still facing charges of drugs possession and making threats to kill. The U-turn by authorities, announced less than 24 hours after Mr Rudd appeared in court, was because of a lack of evidence, his lawyer said.

2014 - Bruce Springsteen

Two wealthy fans paid $300,000 to eat lasagne with Bruce Springsteen at his house. Springsteen started off the annual Stand Up For Heroes event by playing an acoustic set, then offering the instrument to the highest bidder. When bidding reached $60,000, he threw in a guitar lesson, which someone offered $250,000 for. At this point, he offered up a lasagne dinner at his house, a ride around the block in the sidecar of his motorbike and the shirt off of his back. All the money went to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which helps injured servicemen and their families when they return home.







