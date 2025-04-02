Rock History for Today!

Happy Birthday Claude Russell (Leon Russell)!!!

Leon Wilkeson (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

David Robinson (The Cars)

Fun Facts!

In 1976, when Keith Richards arrived two and a half hours late for a UK court appearance, on drug and driving charges, he blamed his late arrival on the fact that his trousers had not been returned from the cleaners on time.

Rock History for April 2nd!!!

1967 154 Austrian Rolling Stones fans were arrested when a riot broke out at a 14,000-seated Town Hall gig; a smoke bomb was thrown on the stage.

Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee Steve Winwood performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Leon Neal/Getty Images)

1967 Steve Winwood leaves the Spencer Davis Group to form Traffic.

1971 Janis Joplin was at No.1 on the US album charts with the posthumously released Pearl. The album features the No.1 hit ‘Me and Bobby McGee’, written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster on which she played acoustic guitar.

1975 Bad Company issue its second album, “Straight Shooter.” The set goes gold.

1975 KISS unleashes “Rock & Roll All Nite.” Though the song gets nowhere near the Top 40 it becomes an anthem.

Christine McVie through the years 1975: (From left to right) John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group Fleetwood Mac pose for a portrait in 1975. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, File)

1977 Fleetwood Mac went to No.1 on the US album chart with Rumours. The album is Fleetwood Mac’s most successful release; along with winning the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in 1978, the record has sold over 45 million copies worldwide.

1981 Bob Dylan CBS records launched the ‘Nice Price’ series of back catalogue albums in the UK. The first batch priced at £2.99 included early albums by Bob Dylan, Santana, Billy Joel, ABBA, Janis Joplin and Simon And Garfunkel.

1990 Nirvana went into Smart Studios in Madison, Wisconsin and started work on demo versions of ‘In Bloom’, ‘Dive’, ‘Lithium’, ‘Pay To Play’, ‘Imodium’, ‘Sappy’ and ‘Polly’ with Butch Vig producing.

1990 Eric Clapton was fined by Walton-on-Thames Magistrates court, after being booked for speeding at 105mph; Clapton was also banned from driving for three months.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees for the Class of 2025 THE BLACK CROWES -- The Black Crowes, standing in front of Paradiso venue in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 5th June 1990. (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns). (Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

1999 The Black Crowes played a concert in Knoxville, Tennessee. Joshua Harmon, a teenager sitting in the second row sued the band a year later for $5,000 claiming significant hearing loss.

2006 A John Lennon schoolbook containing the 12-year-old’s drawing of Lewis Carroll’s poem The Walrus and the Carpenter was sold at auction for £126,500, ($239,733). The poem inspired Lennon to write The Beatles' 1967 song ‘I Am The Walrus’. Also sold for £12,000, ($22,741) was a ship’s log book written by Lennon during a stormy trip to Bermuda in 1980, and a letter from Paul McCartney to his bandmates Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr failed to reach its £50,000, ($94,742) reserve price.

'The Joshua Tree': How U2 became the biggest band in rock music (Island Records )

2014 U2’s landmark’87 album, “The Joshua Tree,” is added to The Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry of recordings that that are “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.” Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘69 single, “Fortunate Son” and Linda Ronstadt’s ‘74 album “Heart Like A Wheel” are also placed in the Recording Registry.