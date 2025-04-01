GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 01: Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at State Farm Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“Girls would come into our hotel room and leave bored.” Carlos Santana

“I’ll be playing rock in a wheelchair. It’s what I do for a living.” Keith Richards 1981

TODAY’S ROCK HISTORY!!!

1965 The Who recorded an appearance for Top Of The Pops at the Manchester television studio. The band then played a gig supporting Donovan at The Town Hall, Wembley, with Rod Stewart and the Soul Agents appearing at the bottom of the bill.

1966 Pye Records released David Bowie's first solo single, ‘Do Anything You Say’. Despite featuring Bowie’s backing band at the time, The Buzz, the single was to be the first simply credited to David Bowie (which failed to chart). Bowie had previously recorded as David Jones and The Lower Third.

1970 Earls Court in London received over one million postal ticket applications for The Rolling Stones forthcoming six concerts as part of the group’s European tour.

1971 “Stairway To Heaven” is played on the radio for the first time. The Led Zeppelin song is part of a London concert recording that is broadcast on the BBC’s John Peel Rock Hour. Over the ensuing decades, “Stairway To Heaven” becomes the most-played song on the radio.

1971 “The Cry Of Love” album goes gold six months after Jimi Hendrix’s death.

1976 Making their live degut in the UK, AC/DC played at The Red Cow in Hammersmith, London.

1980 Brian Johnson is named AC/DC’s vocalist six weeks after the death of frontman Bon Scott.

1983 Guitarist Kirk Hammett is asked to audition for Metallica. He initially thinks it’s an April Fool’s joke but aces the audition a week later to replace Dave Mustaine.

1985 David Lee Roth leaves Van Halen for a solo career. The date seems fitting. He is replaced by Sammy Hagar who’s actually with the group longer. Later (much later), Roth rejoins Van Halen.

1992 Nirvana’s classic single, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” goes platinum (one million sales). Also, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Blood Sugar Sex Magik” is their first certified platinum album.

1994 Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain walks out of the drug treatment Exodus Recovery Center in Marina del Rey and with him goes any chance of survival. Cobain entered the treatment center only three days earlier. He is dead (of a self-inflicted gunshot wound) a week later.

2000 Ted Nugent, opening for KISS tells the Houston audience, “If you’re not gonna speak English, get the f**k out of America.” This anti-Latino rant gets a planned future show canceled.

2003 Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder gets booed after criticizing President Bush and the war in Iraq. Several fans reportedly walk out of the Denver concert.

2005 During the first leg of their Vertigo World tour, U2 appeared at the Arrowhead Sports Arena in Anaheim, Southern California, with Kings Of Leon as the opening act. By the end of the 131 date tour, 4,619,021 tickets had been sold with a total gross of $389 million.

2008 Velvet Revolver officially announce that they have parted ways with singer Scott Weiland (also known as the front man for Stone Temple Pilots). “This band is all about its fans and its music and Weiland isn’t 100 percent committed to either,” says guitarist Slash in a statement. “Among other things, his increasingly erratic onstage behavior and personal problems have forced us to move on.”

2008 On the same day STP, with Weiland back, reveal plans for an extensive reunion tour.

2012 Dee Snider (Twisted Sister) is kicked off the TV show Celebrity Apprentice by host/boss Donald Trump. For his brief efforts, Snider nets $325,000 for the March of Dimes. “It takes me three years of #BikersForBabies rides to make that much money,” Snider tweets following his dismissal.

2017 After months of uncertainty and controversy, Bob Dylan finally accepted the 2016 Nobel Prize in literature at a jovial, champagne-laced ceremony. The academy, which awards the coveted prize, ended prolonged speculation as to whether the 75-year-old troubadour would use a concert stopover in Stockholm to accept the gold medal and diploma awarded to him back in October.

2022 Red Hot Chili Peppers launch an exclusive SiriusXM music channel, Whole Lotta Red Hot. It coincides with the release of the band’s album “Unlimited Love.”