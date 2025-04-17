Rock Memories Daily! Where were you when?....

RONNIE JAMES DIO': 3 OCTAVE, 4-1/2 NOTES (Eb2 to B5) [via https://www.vintagevinylnews.com/2014/05/digging-deeper-axl-rose-is-not-singer.html?m=1&fbclid=IwAR1OspAGxWnvQFlSqURskAlMGXqAJmAOf5mDjESxDmHHMQPvRNWGUhAJBZE] -------------- MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA-AUGUST 10: Ronnie James Dio performs on stage with Heaven and Hell during their Heaven and Hell 2007 tour at Rod Laver Arena on August 10, 2007 in Melbourne, Australia. Heaven and Hell is a musical collaboration featuring Black Sabbath members Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler along with former members Ronnie James Dio and Vinny Appice. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

1965 - Bob Dylan's second studio album ‘The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan was at No.1 on the UK chart. The album opens with ‘Blowin’ in the Wind’, which became an anthem of the 1960s, and an international hit for folk trio Peter, Paul & Mary.

Jason Squires/WireImage

1970 - Santana began sessions for what would be their breakthrough album Abraxas at Wally Heider Recording Studio, San Francisco, California. When released in September of this year, Abraxas peaked at No.1 on the US chart.

1971 - George Harrison, All four Beatles had solo singles in the UK charts, Paul McCartney with ‘Another Day’, John Lennon ‘Power To The People’, George Harrison ’My Sweet Lord' and Ringo Starr ‘It Don’t Come Easy.’

1973 - The Eagles released their second studio album Desperado. Recorded at Island Studios in London, UK, two singles were released from the album ‘Tequila Sunrise’ and ‘Outlaw Man’.

Pink Floyd Members of the psychedelic pop group Pink Floyd. From left to right, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, Syd Barrett and Rick Wright. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images) (Keystone Features/Getty Images)

1973 - Pink Floyd's album The Dark Side Of The Moon went gold in the US. The LP went on to stay in the US chart for more than ten years and became the longest charting rock record of all time.

1980 - Ronnie James Dio makes his concert debut as Black Sabbath’s singer replacing Ozzy Osbourne (who was fired from the band). The show is in the German city of Aurich.

1982 - Van Halen’s cover of Roy Orbison’s “(Oh) Pretty Woman” just misses the U.S. Top 10 (#12).

1989 - Ozzy Osbourne’s “No Rest For The Wicked” is certified platinum (over one-million in sales) by the record industry.

1991 - Nirvana appeared at the OK Hotel in Seattle, where they played a new song, ’Smells Like Teen Spirit‘, live for the first time. Other local bands such as Mudhoney, Tad, Mother Love Bone, and Soundgarden all appeared at the club, which has now been turned into a residential property.

1993 - David Bowie went to No.1 on the UK album chart with his eighteenth studio album Black Tie White Noise. It was his first solo release in the 1990s after spending time with his hard rock band Tin Machine.

1994 - Pink Floyd started a four-week run at No.1 on the UK album chart with The Division Bell, their fourth No.1 album.

2004 - Kurt Cobain's Mark IV-style Mosrite Gospel guitar sold for $100,000 at the Icons of 20th Century Music auction held in Dallas, Texas. Other items sold included Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s song writing piano which sold for $140,000 and a 1966 Rickenbacker guitar owned by The Byrds Roger McGuinn’s sold for $99,000.

AC/DC coming to Foxboro AC/DC coming to Foxboro (Gillette Stadium)

2004 - ABC News reports that AC/DC’s “Shoot To Thrill” is among the Rock tracks that U.S. Marines play in Fallujah, Iraq, to rattle Iraqi insurgents.

2008 - Bruce Springsteen, Danny Federici, the longtime keyboard player for Bruce Springsteen and a member of The E Street Band, died of cancer at the age of 58. Federici had worked with Springsteen for over 40 years, starting with Steel Mill and Child with Springsteen.

2010 - “Between The Lines,” the lead single from Stone Temple Pilots self-titled comeback album, is #1 on Billboard’s Rock Songs chart.

2012 - A collection of five vintage guitars belonging to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, worth a reported $175,000, are recovered by law enforcement after they were stolen the previous week. Petty took to Twitter to help recover them, offering a $7,500 reward, no questions asked.

Aersosmith the band

2013 - Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry receive the ASCAP Founders Award during the 30th annual Pop Music Awards (presented by the performance rights organization) at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. “To be recognized by ASCAP with the Founders Award is a huge achievement,” Tyler says in a statement.

2013 - The Doors’ drummer John Densmore publishes his memoir “The Doors: Unhinged.” This is Densmore’s second shot at chronicling the iconic late-60’s band. His first was ’91s “Riders On The Storm.”

2014 - The bio flick “Super Duper Alice Cooper” has its world premiere at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Iron Maiden

2018 “Scream For Me Sarajevo,” a documentary telling the story of a ’94 concert given by Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson during the Bosnian War, is screened in select U.K. cinemas

2023 - The surviving members of Soundgarden and vocalist Chris Cornell’s widow, Vicky, end their long-running legal conflict and reach “an amicable out of court resolution.” The agreement “will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on,” according to a statement.”

2024 - Metallica front man James Hetfield had a new tattoo which included some of Lemmy Kilmister’s ashes - in a suitably rock ‘n’ roll tribute to the Motorhead star. In an Instagram post, Hetfield showed off the ace of spades design, etched on his middle finger. The ink was mixed with a portion of the remains given to Hetfield after Lemmy died from cancer in 2015.

2024 - Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose launches his own official website.