Rockin History Everyday!

Today in Rock History!!!!!

1964 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones first album was released in the UK, it went to No.1 two weeks later and stayed on the chart for 40 weeks, with 11 weeks at No.1. The American edition of the LP, with a slightly different track list, came out on London Records on 30 May 1964, subtitled England’s Newest Hit Makers, which later became its official title.

1964 - The Beatles

The Beatles filmed the ‘chase scenes’ for A Hard Day’s Night with actors dressed as policemen in the Notting Hill Gate area of London. In the evening they recorded the title track for the film, ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ at Abbey Road. John and Paul had the title first, and had to write a song to order, completing the track in nine takes.

Bob Dylan with '65 Fender Telecaster; Charlie Steiner - Highway 67/Getty Images

1966 - Bob Dylan Everybody must get stoned. Bob Dylan’s “Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” is released.

1970 - Led Zeppelin single ‘Whole Lotta Love’ was certified Gold in the US after selling over a million copies. The single had peaked at No. 4 on the US singles chart. In the UK Atlantic Records had expected to issue the edited version themselves, and pressed initial copies for release on 5th December 1969. However, band manager Peter Grant was adamant that the band maintain a ‘no-singles’ approach to marketing their recorded music in the UK, and he halted the release.

1971 - Rolling Stones “Brown Sugar” is the first Rolling Stones single released on their own label. The song is from their “Sticky Fingers” album.

(Hulton Archive)

1972 - Pink Floyd appeared at the Township Auditorium, Columbia, South Carolina, USA. A typical set list on this The Dark Side of The Moon tour was: The Dark Side of the Moon (entire album), One of These Days, Careful with that Axe Eugene, Echoes, Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun.

1973 - Paul McCartney's first television special, James Paul McCartney, was aired in America on the ABC network. The show, which includes performances by McCartney and Wings, would be broadcast in the UK on May 10th.

1988 - INXS single “Devil Inside” peaks at # 2 in the U.S.

David Lee Roth LONDON - 27th MAY: David Lee Roth from Van Halen poses in the driver's seat of their tour bus outside Lewisham Odeon in London on 27th May 1978. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) (Fin Costello/Redferns)

1993 - David Lee Roth was arrested in New York’s Washington Square Park for allegedly buying a $10 bag of marijuana.

1993 - Paul McCartney headlined a concert at the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate ‘Earth Day’ along with Ringo Starr, Don Henley and Steve Miller. McCartney had last performed there as a member of The Beatles in 1965.

1996 - Soundgarden Having been released four years earlier (to the month) Soundgarden’s “Badmotorfinger” is recognized for selling 2-million copies.

1996 - Kiss appeared in full make-up at the 38th Grammy Awards, where they announced a reunion tour. It would mark the first time all four members had appeared together in over fifteen years.

Ozzy Osbourne Signs Copies Of His Album "Patient Number 9" Scott Dudelson/Getty Images (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

2011 - Ozzy Osbourne is the head ambassador for Record Store Day.

2016 - AC/DC announce that Guns N’ Roses front man Axl Rose will replace the ailing Brian Johnson for the remainder of AC/DC’s ’16 tour.

2016 - Metallica are Record Store Day Ambassadors. Their Berkeley, CA in-store concert is streamed live. Following their performance Metallica go El Cerrito, where the group lived from ’83 to ’86. The band receives a proclamation from El Cerrito’s mayor recognizing the group’s ties to the community.

Red Hot Chili Peppers (Clara Balzary/Courtesy Live Nation)

2022 - Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love” is #1 on the Billboard 200. It sells 97,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release and is the band’s first chart-topping effort since ’06’s “Stadium Arcadium.”

2022 - Van Halen The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band pays tribute to Van Halen during its halftime show at Ohio Stadium as part of O.S.U.’s spring football game in Columbus. The band plays a selection of Van Halen songs including “Jump,” and “Panama” while in formation spelling out ‘Van Halen’.

AC/DC coming to Foxboro AC/DC coming to Foxboro (Gillette Stadium)

2023 - AC/DC A statue of AC/DC’s Brian Johnson is unveiled in Namur, Belgium to commemorate the first concert he ever played with the band on June 29th, 1980, at the city’s Palais Des Expositions.

2024 - Journey “Journey’s Greatest Hits” reaches the 800-week mark on the Billboard 200. It’s the third-longest-charting title on the survey, behind Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon” and Bob Marley’s “Legend.”