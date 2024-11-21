Rockin Some Rock N Roll History Today!

Through the years Seattle grunge band Nirvana at the MTV Video Music Awards with their 'moonman' for best alternative video 'In Bloom'. Left to right: Kris Novoselik, Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain and the video's director Kevin Kerslake. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) (Fotos International/Getty Images)

FUN FACT!!! The most requested video ever on MTV is Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’.

1960 - The Beatles

The Beatles played at the Kaiserkeller Club in Hamburg, Germany without George Harrison. The guitarist had been deported on this day for being underage (he was 17) and not legally allowed to remain in a nightclub after midnight.

1970 - Jimi Hendrix

Two months after his death Jimi Hendrix was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with ‘Voodoo Child (Slight Return)’ the closing track on Electric Ladyland, the third and final album by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. This was the guitarist’s only UK No.1 single. Hendrix’s solo on the track was named the 11th greatest solo of all-time in Guitar World’s 100 Greatest Guitar Solos.

1971 - Elton John

Elton John kicked off a 13-date UK tour at The Coventry Theatre, promoting his new album Madman Across The Water. The album cover for Madman Across the Water was embroidered over two weeks by Janis Larkham, wife of the album art director David Larkham. She used the back of an old Levi’s jacket, and the original was gifted to John.

1975 - Elton John

At the start of Elton John week in Los Angeles, the singer received a Star on Hollywood’s Walk Of Fame.

1976 - Billy Idol

The Stranglers supported by Chelsea appeared at The Nashville, London, England. This was Billy Idol’s last gig with Chelsea, who then joined fame in the punk band Generation X before becoming a solo artist.

1980 - Don Henley

Don Henley was arrested after a naked 16-year old girl was found at his home in Los Angeles suffering from a drug over-dose, he received a $2,000 fine with two years probation.

1981 - David Bowie Queen and David Bowie were at No.1 in the UK with Under Pressure. They recorded the song together when both acts were working in a Swiss recording studio. It was David Bowie’s first released collaboration with another recording artist.

1987 - Billy Idol

Billy Idol knocked Tiffany from the No.1 single position on the US singles chart with his version of Tommy James ' Mony Mony’. Tiffany had been at No.1 with another Tommy James song ' I Think We’re Alone Now.’

1988 - Jimmy Page

In 1988, former Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page embarked on his first-ever UK solo tour. Accompanying him on drums was John Bonham, the son of his late, former bandmate, John Bonham.

1990 - Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger married Jerry Hall in Bali. The marriage was declared ‘null and void’ on 13th August 1999 after a judge ruled that the six- hour ceremony in Bali was never registered.

1991 - Aerosmith

Aerosmith made a guest appearance in the Simpsons TV animated comedy. Other acts who have appeared on the show included: Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth, U2, The Moody Blues, The B-52′s, The Who, R.E.M., Phish, Blink-182, Metallica, and The White Stripes.

1995 - Peter Grant

Legendary manager of Led Zeppelin Peter Grant died from a heart attack aged 60. Known as being one of the shrewdest and most ruthless managers in rock history, Grant secured 90% of concert gate money and intimidated record store owners who dealt in bootlegs. The former wrestler, also worked as a film extra and bodyguard. During the early 60′s Grant worked as a tour manager for Bo Diddley, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent and The Animals.

2003 - George Harrison

An acoustic guitar on which the late Beatle George Harrison learned to play fetched £276,000 at a London auction. His father originally bought the Egmond guitar for Harrison for £3.50. Another item auctioned was a signed invitation to the post-premiere celebrations for The Beatles Hard Days Night film, which went for £17,250.

2003 - Phil Spector

Record producer Phil Spector appeared before a California court and was formally charged with murder. B-movie actress Lana Clarkson had been found at his mansion in February of this year with a fatal gunshot wound to her face. Spector pleaded not guilty to her murder during a brief hearing in Alhambra, near Los Angeles and was released on $1m bail.

2007 - Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Red Hot Chili Peppers were suing a US network over the name of its TV show, Californication saying the title was “immediately associated in the mind of the consumer” with its 1999 album and single release. The band filed a lawsuit against Showtime Network - the makers of the TV show, which featured David Duchovny as a writer going through a mid-life crisis. “For some TV show to come along and steal our identity is not right,” said the band’s singer, Anthony Kiedis. He described Californication as “the signature CD, video and song of the band’s career”