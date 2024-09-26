Rockin' Your Day With Some Rock History!

Iron Maiden / Judas Priest LONDON - MARCH 31: Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and Rob Halford of Judas Priest pose backstage on the fifth night of a series of concerts and events in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust organised by charity Patron Roger Daltrey, at the Royal Albert Hall on March 31, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) (Jo Hale)

1961 - Bob Dylan

The Greenbriar Boys started a two-week residency at Gerde’s Folk Club in New York. The opening act was Bob Dylan.

1965 - The Who

At the end of a European tour Roger Daltry knocked out Keith Moon resulting in the singer being sacked from The Who. The band were playing two shows in one night in Denmark, when an argument broke about between all four band members. Daltrey was reinstated the following day.

1967 - Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd played the first of three nights at the Fillmore in San Francisco, the groups first ever live dates in the US.

1968 - Brian Jones

Rolling Stone Brian Jones was fined £50 with 100 guineas cost after being found guilty of possession of cannabis.

1969 - The Beatles

The Beatles released Abbey Road in the UK. The final studio recordings from the group featured two George Harrison songs ‘Something’ (Harrison’s first A-side single), and ‘Here Comes The Sun’. In their interviews for The Beatles Anthology, the surviving band members stated that, although none of them ever made the distinction of calling it the “last album”, they all felt at the time this would very likely be the final Beatles product and therefore agreed to set aside their differences and “go out on a high note”.

1975 - Meat Loaf

The Rocky Horror Picture Show opened in Westwood, California. Featuring a young Meat Loaf along with Tim Curry and Susan Sarandon, the movie tanks but later becomes a cult classic, with audience members shouting back at the screen and bringing toast, toilet paper, and other assorted items to enhance the viewing experience.

1979 - U2

U2 released their very first record, an EP titled ‘U2-3.’ With an initial run of 1,000 individually numbered copies the tracks were produced by the band with Chas de Whalley and was available only in Ireland.

1981 - Bruce Dickinson

Bruce Dickinson joined UK rock band Iron Maiden, (Dickinson had been the vocalist with Samson).

1989 - Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney started his world tour at The Drammenshallen, in Drammen, Norway. It was McCartney’s first major tour outing in ten years, since Wings UK Tour 1979, and his first appearances in North America in thirteen years.

1995 - AC/DC

AC/DC released Ballbreaker their 12th international studio album. The album which was produced by Rick Rubin, featured the return of former drummer Phil Rudd, who had been fired from the band in 1983 as a result of drinking and drug problems and a fight with founding rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young.

1996 - Michael Hutchence

Police found drugs hidden in a Smarties tube when they raided the London home of Paula Yates and INXS singer Michael Hutchence. The couple were away in Australia at the time of the raid.

2003 - Robert Palmer

English singer, songwriter Robert Palmer died of a heart attack aged 54 in Paris France. He was a member of Vinegar Joe and Power Station (with Duran Duran members Andy Taylor and John Taylor with drummer and former Chic member Tony Thompson). As a solo artist had the 1986 US No.1 & UK No.5 single ‘Addicted To Love’ and the 1988 hit ‘Simply Irresistible’.