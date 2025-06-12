Rocklahoma Is Slashing Prices!

Rock More, Pay Less!!!

Rocklahoma Rocks!!!
By Jill Munroe

Since 2007 Rocklahoma has grown to become the cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit bringing in hundreds of thousands of fans who just want to see their favorite groups and party!

ROCK MORE. PAY LESS. YOU spoke. WE listened!The world’s been expensive AF and we’re done with it TOO!No $18 beers.We’re slashing drink prices and throwing it back!!This is YOUR tribe. YOUR Party. YOUR Rocklahoma.Year after year. Rain or shine. Hungover or hyped. You show up and now we’re showing up for you.We’re taking it back!THIS IS OUR ROCKLAHOMA.#Rocklahoma2025#RockMorePayLess#ROKFamily#LoudestLaborDayParty#ThisIsOurRocklahoma#BuiltByFansFueledByRock

Jill Munroe

I'm Jill, I've been in radio on and off for many years now and it will always be a passion of mine.

