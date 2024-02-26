Ryan Gosling reportedly will perform "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars

After months of speculation, Ryan Gosling will reportedly take to the stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars on March 10, according to Variety.

For the record, the Motion Picture Academy is still mum about what is sure to be a buzzed-about moment from the nominated Barbie star, whose ode to "blond fragility" not only made the Billboard charts, but garnered an Oscar nomination in the Best Song category to boot.

The trade, however, says it's a done deal, calling back a cover story with Gosling from February in which he noted, "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

Earlier this month at the Oscars luncheon, "I'm Just Ken" writer and producer Mark Ronson asked ABC News' Chris Connelly to help convince Gosling to perform at the Oscars. Ronson told Connelly, "I'm going to lobby him. Yeah, definitely. But any help that you could give me would be great."

