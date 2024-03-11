Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" breaks the internet as Eva Mendes reminds him of dad duties on Oscar night

Ryan Gosling may be Just Ken, but he's just dad to Amada and Esmeralda, his two daughters with longtime partner Eva Mendes.

The Barbie Oscar nominee's showstopper had the stars at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood freaking out, so much so that Emma Stone ripped her custom Louis Vuitton gown.

But viewers at home apparently couldn't get enough, either: The video already has nearly 1.9 million views on ABC's YouTube channel alone and millions of other views and likes across TikTok and other social platforms.

That said, Mendes reminded Gosling that once he was finished playing rock star alongside Slash, he had some important matters to attend to.

To an Instagram photo snapped late Sunday night in Ryan's dressing room — wearing the bedazzled Barbie pink blazer he wore onstage on her shoulders and his cowboy hat — Mendes captioned, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's [sic], RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Earlier in the day, Mendes again skipped the red carpet, but she wasn't far: She posted a video of her outside Ryan's dressing room. "Always by my man," the casually-dressed star captioned.

Mendes and Gosling met in 2012 on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines.

