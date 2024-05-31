Ryan Reynolds jokes he feared being "decapitated" by "relentless" Hugh Jackman in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

In a wide-ranging conversation for People between longtime friends and now Deadpool & Wolverine co-stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the pair discussed the training that went into their titular characters' face-off in the forthcoming film.

Reynolds, 47, and Jackman, 55, also discussed being superheroes of a certain age. Reading one of his own questions, Reynolds asked, "What's it like being over the age of 45 and trying to look like a superhero and move like an even younger Tom Holland?"

He joked, "I'm aiming to move like Tom Hollander," referencing the 56-year-old star whose name is sometimes confused with the 27-year-old Spider-Man actor.

"I love that you somehow bracketed us together in that question, very generously by saying 'over 45,'" Jackman said. "You can say 55."

"I have some insight into you being 55 and doing Deadpool & Wolverine," Ryan replied. "I couldn't believe what I saw."

Reynolds continued, "[Y]ou would do stuff where I was convinced when you were coming at me a few times, there is no way this guy's pulling his punch. I will be decapitated by Hugh Jackman, and that will be his f****** cross to bear, not mine."

He complimented the actor's "relentlessness," saying, "When Hugh Jackman is coming at you at 150 Australian miles per hour, you feel like there's no way you're not going to be dead in four seconds."

Ryan added, "And thank God I'm in a mask, because under the mask my face is going, 'Oh God!'"

The pair first worked together — as the same characters — in 2009's X-Men's Origins: Wolverine, and Ryan recalled how as a "green" actor he "learned so much" from the "welcoming" and "gracious" Aussie.

Deadpool & Wolverine opens July 26 from Marvel Studios, a division of ABC News' parent company, Disney.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.