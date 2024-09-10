Ryan Seacrest makes 'Wheel of Fortune' host debut, kicks off new era with Vanna White

Ryan Seacrest has kicked off a new era of Wheel of Fortune with his co-host, Vanna White.

Seacrest made his debut Monday for season 42 of the iconic game show and began the show by walking out on the new set with White.

"So happy to be here with you," Seacrest told White. "Let's have fun."

Seacrest received a warm greeting from the contestants before welcoming the in-studio audience and those watching at home to Wheel of Fortune.

"I still can't believe my luck being here with you tonight to continue this legacy of this incredible show with all of you and of course my good friend Vanna White," he said. "Thank you for the very warm welcome."

"Hosting Wheel of Fortune is a dream job," he continued. "I have been a fan of this show since I was a kid watching in Atlanta with my family and I know how special it is that Wheel has been in your living rooms for the past 40 years. And I'm just so grateful to be invited in."

"I also know I've got some very big shoes to fill," he said before beginning the game.

Seacrest was announced as the new Wheel of Fortune host in June 2023 shortly after longtime host Pat Sajak announced that he would be stepping down from the role.

Sajak officially said goodbye to the show on June 7 after 43 years as host.

