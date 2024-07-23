Sand Springs Public Schools offering free lunch for students during 2024-2025 school year

Sand Springs Public Schools has announced that all students are eligible for free meals this upcoming school year thanks to a federal program called Community Eligibility Provision.

Through this new program, all students regardless of economic standing are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch. Parents/Guardians don’t have to fill out a form for their student to qualify to receive the meals, however, they are asked to complete an Economically Disadvantaged Form during enrollment/registration.

“The Community Eligibility Provision will help alleviate food insecurity for many Sandites, allowing them to focus on their education,” Superintendent Sherry Durkee said in a statement.

The CEP program works by reimbursing the school system based on the number of students eligible for free meals. Those numbers are based on participation in means-based programs like SNAP.

If enough students take advantage of these free meals, Sand Springs Public Schools may be able to continue offering free meals in upcoming years.

With that, the district is encouraging all Sandites to take advantage of the program as parents/guardians don’t need to do anything for their student to be eligible.

For more information on free meals or School Nutrition, call 918-246-1430 or email sherry.pearson@sandites.org.