'Schitt's Creek' Emmy winners Dan and Eugene Levy to co-host the 76th Emmy Awards

Dan and Eugene Levy, the father and son who co-created and starred in the hit comedy series Schitt's Creek, have been tapped to host this year's Emmy Awards.

The show will air live on ABC from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15 starting at 8 p.m. It streams the next day on Hulu.

It will be the first time a father-son duo has hosted the event.

In a statement, the Emmy-winning pair said, "For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough."

They added, "We’re thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can’t wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Eugene played Johnny Rose and Dan played his spoiled, sarcastic son David on Schitt's Creek, which swept the telecast in 2020, winning nine trophies for its sixth and final season. During that socially distanced event, the cast -- including fellow winner Catherine O'Hara -- celebrated breaking an Emmy record for most wins for a comedy show in a single season.

Television Academy Chairperson Cris Abrego enthused about the pairing, "We are thrilled to welcome two generations of comedy genius to the Emmy's stage as hosts. Eugene and Dan Levy are known for creating unforgettable laugh-out-loud moments on screen, and together, they are super-charged. I cannot wait for Emmy fans to see what they have in store for all of us."

