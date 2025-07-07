School of Rock is back in session

Call it “Jack Sabbath” because Jack Black teamed up with the 13 year old son of Tom Morello (Roman, named for Roman Gabriel of the Rams) and The son of Anthrax’s Scott Ian (Revel, named for Reveling I assume whose grandad is Meatloaf, BTW) To cover one of Ozzy’s best solo songs, “Mr. Crowley”. The band is joined by other young prodigies; Yoyoka Soma & Hugo Weiss to create one of the finest covers you will ever hear. My entire weekend in between Dadding was spent glued to my phone to catch snippets of the Black Sabbath farewell show, “Back to the beginning. It did not disappoint. Star studded covers, super groups, pyro and all in the stadium of the soccer team that Sabbath has loved for a lifetime. An appropriate gold watch for the band that made metal melt. Get all the info here.

Iron Maiden Couldn’t make it to the show so, they sent a video message.

Black Sabbath from the perspective of the audience (NSFW language. I mean, It is still Ozzy)

Literally 3 of the World’s best living drummers one stage.