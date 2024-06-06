Sebastian Bach Cusses Out a Concertgoer

If you see Sebastian Bach’s solo show, be sure you DO NOT wear a Skid Row t-shirt!! He may just call you out and even cuss at you!

Tuesday night in Detroit at the Saint Andrew’s Hall, Bach was putting on his “Child Within the Man” tour show when a concertgoer shouted “Skid Row” to which Bach responded with a litany of expletives describing his feelings on his former band.

Bach seeming to still be disgruntled over leaving the band goes on to say “Yeah, that’s the band that kicked me out!” Bach, 56 is heard saying in a YouTube video shared by The Video Vault. “F---a—holes.”

Bach then points to another concertgoer in the crowd who was also wearing a Skid Row shirt, but with a different lead singer on the front saying, “I’m fascinated by this shirt right here,” You can hear Bach saying “This is Skid Row with what number singer? Seven? Eight? Nine? What number is that guy? Huh? What number? Is that replacement number seven? Or number eight? Or number nine? And before you say, ‘Well they don’t have nine’, I can f----- name every f---- one of them. How do you even wear that? It’s like, ridiculous. Is that the guys from Dragonforce (ZP Theart)? Or f----TNT (Tony Harnell)? Or whatever the f----. F----embarrassing.”

Now remember this comes just weeks after Bach went on SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk” and sounded hopeful for an original Skid Row reunion despite leaving the band on bad terms back in 96.

Bach said in Trunk’s interview he’s trying to be careful with how he handles the situation saying “I need to write a thoughtful email clearing up a miscommunication but I have to make sure it’s the perfect f---- e-mail and I don’t say anything wrong or make any jokes.” He told Trunk he just doesn’t have the energy to do that right now but knows he needs to get it done. But also in the same segment he confessed he has a vision for the Skid Row reunion where “there’s no fighting or drama.”

We’ve heard Bach express his desire to reunite with the band on many occasions and has expressed to heavy metal rock magazine Metal Hammer that he feels “like a piece of s---” for not reuniting with the band yet.

What do you think? Would you like to see the original Skid row get back together?