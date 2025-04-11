See What’s Coming to Theaters Later this Year with Cinergy’s Sneak Peek Showcase

Cinergy (CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP)
By Caitlin Fisher

For two nights only, Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is giving the community a chance to preview the most highly anticipated films of the year with their Sneak Peak Showcase.

Happening Tuesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m., the Sneak Peak Showcase gives attendees an exclusive glimpse into the future of the big screen with movie trailers, never-before-seen footage, and behind-the-scenes content from upcoming projects at the studios of Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, MGM/Amazon, Paramount, and Disney.

Tickets for this event are only $3 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting three charities:

Purchase your ticket(s) today!

