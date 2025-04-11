See What’s Coming to Theaters Later this Year with Cinergy’s Sneak Peek Showcase

For two nights only, Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa is giving the community a chance to preview the most highly anticipated films of the year with their Sneak Peak Showcase.

Happening Tuesday, April 22 and Thursday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m., the Sneak Peak Showcase gives attendees an exclusive glimpse into the future of the big screen with movie trailers, never-before-seen footage, and behind-the-scenes content from upcoming projects at the studios of Sony, Lionsgate, Warner Bros., Universal, MGM/Amazon, Paramount, and Disney.

Tickets for this event are only $3 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting three charities:

Purchase your ticket(s) today!