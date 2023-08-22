Serena Williams gives birth to 2nd baby with husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams is now a mom of two.

The tennis legend, 41, announced the birth of her second child — a daughter — with husband Alexis Ohanian in a TikTok video posted Tuesday, August 22.

"Welcome my beautiful angel," Williams wrote in the video caption.

Williams and Ohanian first announced they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post ahead of the 2023 Met Gala in May.

Later that month, Williams shared a video of her and Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, who learned she was going to be a big sister.

Williams and Ohanian revealed they were expecting another girl in July, with an epic announcement video from their baby shower, shared to YouTube.

The couple, who wed in November 2017, welcomed Olympia in September 2017.

