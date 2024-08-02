Service Oklahoma launches public awareness campaign Ready, Set, Tag!

TULSA, Okla. — Service Oklahoma announced its public awareness campaign to inform all Oklahomans of the upcoming overhaul to the vehicle registration process with Senate Bill 2035.

Ready, Set, Tag! will educate the public about the fundamental shift in the way license plates are issued in the State of Oklahoma.

Starting September 1, the new vehicle registration process will expedite the issuance of metal license plates along with two temporary decals provided during a pre-registration that is completed with the initial purchase o a vehicle.

“With our new public awareness campaign, ready Set, Tag!, we are aiming to educate every Oklahoman...on the new pre-registration process,” said Jay Doyle , Chief Executive Officer of Service Oklahoma. “We want Oklahomans to be prepared, so they know exactly how this new law will impact them when buying or transferring any new or used vehicle.”

In the new vehicle registration process, Oklahomans will have ten days from the time of purchase to get a metal license plate and two pre-registration decals on their newly purchased vehicles.

The new pre-registration process simplifies the changes, making it easier for Oklahomans.

It will be electronic so it can be easily completed online. Once completed, two pre-registration decals will be issued to the buyer by the selected licensed operator.

The pre-registration decals indicate the vehicle owner information has been shared with the State, but the vehicle is not fully registered.

The pre-registration process, for both dealer and private vehicle sales, must be initiated within two business days of the vehicle purchase.

All Oklahoma plates are assigned to people, not vehicles, so many buyers will transfer their existing metal licenses plates to their newly purchased vehicles.

Buyers that are not transferring a metal license plate will be issues a standard metal license plate in the pre-registration process.

As the Mason Treat Act was passed to make roads safer for Oklahoma drivers and law enforcement officers, vehicle owner information will be available to law enforcement groups and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority faster through the pre-registration process.