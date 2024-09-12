Shailene Woodley on working with Lisa Taddeo for 'Three Women'

Shailene Woodley stars in the new limited series adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's New York Times bestselling nonfiction book, Three Women.

The show follows Woodley as Gia, a character loosely based on Taddeo, as she interviews three different women from across the United States, exploring their varied sexual and emotional experiences.

Woodley told ABC Audio that after she read Three Women, she felt Taddeo had written everything she "felt but didn't know how to articulate."

According to Woodley, crafting a character based on Taddeo was more than just collaborating with her.

“It wasn't a collaboration as much as it felt like a connection and then a true desire to honor what our natural connection elicited,” Woodley said. “Gia is not Lisa, but Gia also isn't me. It almost felt like she was the intersection of both of us."

Taddeo wholeheartedly agreed, saying Woodley’s performance made her feel seen “in the most dynamic way.”

“Shailene's performance made me feel seen without even, like, mimicking or mirroring me,” Taddeo said. “She's one of the most talented actors out there, but she also has one of the warmest hearts.”

The show covers many serious topics ripe for discussion. So, what does Woodley hope viewers take from it?

“I hope that they walk away feeling a little less alone and maybe feeling like it isn't weird or obscure to go through things that are very normal, everyday experiences that women have, like miscarriages or, like, having sex on your period or having body dysmorphia,” Woodley said. “I don't know one woman who hasn't been through one ... if not all of those things. And I think it's important that we take these situations that have become such taboo in our culture and really normalize them.”

