'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' stars reunite to celebrate America Ferrera

Fans of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants got to walk down memory lane after the stars of the iconic 2005 film reunited in New York City over the weekend.

America Ferrera and former co-stars Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn and Blake Lively can be seen posing alongside each other at a Barbie screening hosted by SAG-AFTRA on Friday to celebrate Ferrera's performance in the blockbuster film.

Reflecting on the sweet reunion, Ferrera posted different clips from the memorable night on her Instagram account on Saturday, gushing over her former co-stars in the caption.

"The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night,” she wrote. "I love these women with all my heart.#SisterhoodForever," followed by a trio of emojis that were reminiscent of the movie's title.

Tamblyn also shared the precious moments on her Instagram, telling her followers in a lengthy post that she and her former co-stars spent time together prior arriving to the event.



"We got ready together, picked out outfits and jewelry and handbags together (aka raided Blake's closet), ate dinners together, and drove together to celebrate our favorite sister, @americaferrera and her brilliant performance in Barbie," she wrote in the caption alongside a carousel of photos.

She added she's "so proud" of America, expressing, "When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it."

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants follows four best friends who buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes. The film was based on the popular book of the same name by Ann Brashares and was released in 2005. A sequel dropped in 2008.

