Sneak peek of 'Yellowstone''s new season teases "legacy"

Paramount Network just dropped a teaser for the "epic return" of its smash hit Yellowstone.

"Legacy," Kevin Costner's John Dutton says in the opening to the short clip from the second part of season 5. "We build something worth having, someone's gonna try and take it."

In another moment, Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton appears to be packing his things, telling his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), "What I'm doin' isn't for the ranch. It's for us."

There's also the promise of more fireworks between Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton and Jamie, her enemy and adoptive brother, played by Wes Bentley.

"You destroy me, you destroy yourself," he says.

It then cuts to a shot of her smacking him across the face.

On a cellphone call, she icily replies to his threat: "Unlike you, I keep my promises."

The first half of season 5 ended with Jamie orchestrating impeachment proceedings against his adopted dad, who had become the governor of Montana in the course of the show.

Of course, it's not known exactly how things with John Dutton will play out after Costner vowed back in June that he wasn't returning to the show.

Yellowstone returns Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

