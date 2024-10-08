Some Days Were Just More Exciting Than Others

Press Conference With Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard And Poison Announcing 2020 Stadium Tour HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, Rick Allen, Rick Savage, and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard attend the Press Conference with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Poison announcing 2020 Stadium Tour on December 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Happy Birthday to: Joey and CJ Ramone

1966 - Cream drummer Ginger Baker collapsed during a gig at Sussex University in England after playing a 20-minute drum solo. He later recovered in a local hospital.

1980 - Talking Heads released their fourth album, Remain In Light, their last produced by Brian Eno. It features “Once in a Lifetime,” “Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On),” “Crosseyed and Painless,” and “Houses in Motion.”

1983 - Francis Ford Coppola’s Rumble Fish was released. Tom Waits appeared in the film as the bubblegum-chomping owner of Benny’s Billiards. His character existed on the periphery of the main plot line, but he was given an extended, poetic monologue about life, time, and aging.

1987 - Promoting their space-themed Afterburner record, ZZ Top book passage on what is announced as the first passenger flight to the moon.

1988 - Following an unprecedented 741 weeks on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd finally fell off the chart.

1988 - Def Leppard’s ballad “Love Bites” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100.

1988 - Keith Richards plays his first solo single, “Take It So Hard,” on Saturday Night Live.

1989 - After Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood suggests that The Who were re-forming for the money alone, Who guitarist Pete Townshend publicly answers: “Mick needs a lot more than I do. His last album was a flop,” referring to The Rolling Stones ’ ill-received Dirty Work.

1990 - Eddie Vedder flew from his home in San Diego to Seattle, where he met his Pearl Jam bandmates for the first time and started a week of recording that became the bulk of their debut album, Ten. Vedder was chosen based on vocals he added to a three-song instrumental demo the band made.

1991 - Soundgarden’s second album, Badmotorfinger, is released. It features “Rusty Cage,” “Outshined,” and “Jesus Christ Pose.”

1991 - The U2 song “ Exit ” is played at the trial of Robert Bardo, who claims the song compelled him to kill the actress Rebecca Schaeffer.

1996 - Bonnie Raitt and Jackson Browne play a benefit show for environmental groups at the Britt Pavilion in Jacksonville, Oregon. They are greeted by the roar of chainsaws wielded by loggers upset at their efforts to stifle their livelihood.

1998 - Bruce Springsteen gives evidence in London’s High Court in his case against Masquerade Music over that company’s attempt to release some of his early ‘70s recordings in the UK. The artist says that he was living hand-to-mouth at the time the songs in question were written, relying on handouts from Mike Appel, his co-manager at the time.

2008 - Foo Fighters make a villain out of John McCain after the GOP candidate uses “ My Hero ” without permission. “‘My Hero’ was written as a celebration of the common man and his extraordinary potential. To have it appropriated without our knowledge and used in a manner that perverts the original sentiment of the lyric just tarnishes the song,” Dave Grohl writes in a statement.

2016 - Robert Plant and St. Vincent played the Festival of Disruption in Los Angeles, an event staged by the director David Lynch that included film screenings and meditation.