Sons of Paul Stanley and Gens Simmons jam together

This could be an interesting development. The heirs apparent of the band Kiss are starting to work in the studio. No idea what they are going to put out or if this is the beginning a new generation of make-up and debauchery. Full story here. Lots of other famous musicians’ progeny have been making literal and figurative noise in music. Rob Trujillo’s son Ty is already played major shows as a tween. So it’s no surprise to see these guys working together.