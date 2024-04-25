Sophia Bush opens up on finding unexpected love with Ashlyn Harris: "I didn't see it until I saw it"

Actress Sophia Bush is opening up about finding new love with former soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

"I didn't see it until I saw it," Bush wrote in her cover story with Glamour that was published Thursday.

Bush filed for divorce from husband Grant Hughes on August 4, 2023; they'd tied the knot on June 11, 2022. Bush cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Bush explained how friends in her support group, which was formed to help each other through the life change, began to point out the obvious compatibility forming between her and Harris, who filed for divorce from her ex-wife, former professional soccer player Ali Krieger, in September 2023.

"It really took other people in our safe support bubble pointing out to me how we'd finish each other's sentences or be deeply affected by the same things," she wrote.

After much consideration, Bush said she finally asked Harris to spend time individually.

"It took me confronting a lot of things, what felt like countless sessions of therapy, and some prodding from loved ones, but eventually I asked Ashlyn to have a non-friend-group hang to talk about it," wrote Bush.

Bush said the public reaction turned negative quickly, as people on the outside were not aware of the time and work it took her to find love again.

"There were blatant lies. Violent threats. There were accusations of being a home-wrecker. The ones who said I'd left my ex because I suddenly realized I wanted to be with women — my partners have known what I'm into for as long as I have."

She added of Harris, who is a mom, "Falling in love with her has sutured some of my own childhood wounds, and made me so much closer to my own mother."

