The Speaker Wars Stan Lynch and Jon Christopher Davis agree making good music starts with friendship Stan Lynch, drummer from Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers, has teamed up with Jon Christopher Davis in the band The Speaker Wars. Watch our conversation about their debut album coming May 30th, 2025 and check out a few songs from the album as well.

Original Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers drummer stan Lynch has formed a new band, The Speaker Wars, with Jon Christopher Davis. Their self-titled debut album is coming out May 30th, 2025. We had a chance to talk via Zoom to Stan and Jon about the album. Our conversation began by going over their resume’s. Jon has worked with some very well-known names in the country world, including Rodney Crowell and Radney Foster. Stan of course was The Heartbreakers drummer but also worked with the likes of The Eagles, Don Henley, The Mavericks, Ringo Starr, The Byrds and more.

After reviewing all that, we veered into discussions about influences. However, after having worked with so many people between the two of them, I commented that I felt it wasn’t so much influence as them being themselves. I asked if they agreed with that statement. Stan responded first saying being brought in by iconic musicians is a “Great way to be influenced. Because you’re actually getting tutored.” Stan mentioned how those opportunities are by invitation only. He continued saying how it all starts with friendship. “I’ve never made decent music with somebody who I didn’t like, or they couldn’t tolerate me.” In fact, Stan said that was the initial thing between he and Jon, they liked each other.

As we began to dig into the songs, we started with the opening track “You Make Every Lie Come True.” That song is the first that Jon and Stan wrote together about 20 years ago. Jon rattled off the lines talking about how it is just fun. Both Jon and Stan spoke about the BS contained in the song, which is appropriate for a song about lies. But they both agree there is redemption in the song.

After that we pivoted to the song “Sit With My Soul.” Discussion about the gospel elements of the song prompted Jon to tell us “I was very tight with my grandmother, and uh, every once in a while, I will drive out to her old farm and I’ll just look at that old house and there is a rocking chair sitting on the front porch. And I just remember wonderful times.” He went on to talk about the “Shindigs” they would have with the family with people grabbing different instruments and singing gospel songs. As he was speaking about this, he was painting an emotional picture. Jon said seeing his grandmother’s chair just gave him that thought, “Sit With My Soul.”

The track “When The Moon Cries Wolf” falls about halfway through the album. As we spoke about the song, it was clear to me the admiration Jon and Stan have for each other. Stan often said “That’s Jon.” Where Jon would share about how much Stan contributed to the different songs. I suspect that has a lot to do with their successful songwriting partnership. I heard a BB King reference in the song where Jon shared how it reminded him of Joe Cocker and “It had an English, you know, slant to it, to me.” Jon commented on how it’s a “Blast to play with the band.” Once that comment was made, I had to remark that I hope we will see the band on tour. It was clear by their reactions, that they would like to be touring.

Stan admitted that he thought his days of being in a band were behind him. He credits Jon with encouraging him to get behind the drums. Stan credited that along with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell asking him to play drums on tour with Mikes current band, The Dirty Knobs, with getting him back to it. Stan pointed something out about himself at this point in our conversation. He said, “I never saw myself as a drummer, I saw myself as a drummer in a band. And that’s a difference with a distinction.” As so many musicians know, he is talking about playing in service to the band and in service to the songs.

The album has a lot going on stylistically. It is a rock record, with elements of country, then they embrace the country on the album as well. Plus, as we mentioned earlier, there is some gospel on here as well. With the first song Stan and Jon wrote being 20 years ago, they had two decades of songs they’d written to choose from, I asked if when compiling the album were they concentrating on the song quality regardless of genre. It was here that Stan mentioned the album’s co-producer Mike Pisterzi, and his influence on the album. Stan credited him with curating the album, assembling his idea of what the album would be. Jon said that they didn’t set out to make a rock record or a country record. They just wanted to make good songs.

“The Forgiveness Tree” came up about here. I pointed out that it’s the first song on the album that opens with piano instead of guitar. Jon commented here that “I think the world could use a lot of forgiveness right now.” The next song up for discussion was “Trader’s South.” Stan told a story about working at this bar, Trader Tom’s Topless Tavern when he was in high school. Instead of me recreating in writing what Stan had to say about his experiences there, watch him tell the story himself. Stan said him recounting the story of the place to Jon is what inspired them to write the song, which may have started out as a comic tune.

The entire album has a feel as if it is a journey. That makes me feel it is appropriate that the album closer is “I Wish You Peace.” Stan credits Jon with feeling strongly that that is the song “To ride off into the sunset.” To me there was, what I thought, an obvious Beatle influence on the song. Both Stan and Jon seemed complimented by that idea, but it seems that had more of a gospel, orchestral idea.

My advice is, if you like real music, buy “The Speaker Wars” album when it is released on May 30th, 2025.

