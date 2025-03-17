St. Patrick’s Day Of Rock History!

'The Joshua Tree': How U2 became the biggest band in rock music

Happy Birthday to Paul Kantner (Jefferson Airplane)!!!

Scott Gorham (Thin Lizzy)!!!

Janet Gardner (Vixen)!!

Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)!!!

On This Day In Rock History For St. Patrick’s Day!!!!

1962 - Rolling Stones Alexis Korner and Cyril Davies played at the opening of the Ealing Blues Club in Ealing, England. For the first time, British musicians played the blues and were given an opportunity to see other British artists playing the music. By the end of 1962, the Club had overseen the creation of The Rolling Stones who’d been brought together by Alexis Korner and played there over 20 times. Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart and Pete Townshend played Ealing, as did many other members of the future bands that would later take the raw sound of blues-based around the world.

1967 - Jimi Hendrix Experience released ‘Purple Haze’ in the UK, (US release was June 19). Hendrix had read Night of Light, a 1966 novel by Philip José Farmer. In the story set on a distant planet, sunspots produced a “purplish haze” which had a disorienting effect on the inhabitants. It is thought that Hendrix took this as the idea for the songs lyrics.

1978 - U2 won £500 ($850) and a chance to audition for CBS Ireland in a talent contest held in Dublin. The Limerick Civic Week Pop ’78 Competition was sponsored by The Evening Express and Guinness Harp Lager.

Van Halen "Jump" David Lee Roth, singer with Van Halen, jumping in mid-air alongside guitarist Eddie Van Halen during a live concert performance by the US rock band at the Rainbow in Finsbury Park, London, England, Great Britain, 22 October 1978. (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images) (Fin Costello/Redferns)

1984 - Van Halen‘s ‘Jump’ peaked at No.1 in the US. Over the years David Lee Roth has given various accounts of the meaning behind the lyrics, but most often says they are about a TV news story he saw where a man was about to kill himself by jumping off a building.

1984 - Christine McVie’s “Got A Hold On Me” is #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

1998 - “Van Halen III” is the only Van Halen album with singer Gary Cherone – and the last with bassist Michael Anthony, drops. It’s also the only album in the Van Halen catalog not to go platinum.

Live Aid 35 years later LONDON - JULY 13: Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits sings during Live Aid in Wembley stadium 13 July 2004. (Photo by Georges De Keerle/Getty Images) (Georges De Keerle/Getty Images)

2003 - Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler breaks his collarbone and six ribs in a London motorcycle accident.

2016 - KISS co-founder Gene Simmons states in a radio interview that Rap music will die and reiterates his two-year-old belief that Rock is already dead. “I’m looking forward to music coming back to lyrics and melody, instead of just talking,” says the bassist.

2018 - Judas Priest debuts at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with “Firepower.” It’s the group’s highest charting effort ever on the U.S. album chart.