Stepping Into Today's Past Rock Star Experiences

1949 - Geezer Butler (HAPPY BIRTHDAY GEEZER!!) Geezer Butler was born, bassist and primary lyricist with English rock band Black Sabbath who had the 1970 UK No.4 single ‘Paranoid’. The bands self-titled album was voted as the best British rock album ever by Kerrang! in 2005. He received the nickname “Geezer” at school because he used to call everybody “Geezer”.

1967 - Jimi Hendrix quits as opening act of the Monkees’ tour, after playing 7 of a planned 29 shows

1967 - The Beatles single ‘All You Need Is Love / Baby You’re A Rich Man’ (originally called ‘One Of The Beautiful People’) was released in the US. It became The Beatles 14th US No.1.

1968 -The animated film Yellow Submarine, premiered at The London Pavilion. The Beatles made a cameo appearance in the film but didn’t supply their own voices for the characters.

1971 - John Lennon and Yoko Ono appeared on the BBC late night talk show, Parkinson, where John chastised the British media for calling Yoko “ugly” and for saying that she broke up The Beatles.

1972 - A bomb exploded under The Rolling Stones equipment van in Montreal, believed to be the work of French separatists. Angry fans rioted throwing bottles and rocks after 3,000 tickets for the show turned out to be fake.

1974 - John Lennon is (again) ordered to leave US in 60 days, due to a 1968 marijuana charge in the UK (he doesn’t)

1974 - The Moody Blues opened what they claimed was the first Quadraphonic recording studio in the world. Quadraphonic sound was equivalent to what is now called 4.0 surround sound, uses four audio channels in which speakers are positioned at the four corners of a listening space.

1975 - Bob Marley and the Wailers played the first of two nights at The Lyceum, London, and both nights were recorded for the November released ‘live’ album, featuring the single ‘No Woman No Cry.’

1979 - Thin Lizzy, during a US tour Gary Moore Left Thin Lizzy and was replaced by ex Slick & Rich Kids guitarist Midge Ure.

1992 -The first night of a North American tour by Guns N’ Roses, Metallica and Faith No More tour opened at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC.

1993 - Guns N’ Roses appeared at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in front of 80,000 people, the final show on their Use Your Illusion Tour. A highlight of the night was English drummer Cozy Powell playing drums with Matt Sorum, dressed as a Domino’s Pizza delivery boy.

2011 - Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at a tribute to Clarence Clemons at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park, N.J. The boss played a 45 minute set to an intimate crowd of 400. Clemons who died on June 18th of this year was a prominent member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, playing the tenor saxophone with him since 1971. Springsteen and Clemons had first met at the Wonder Bar in Asbury Park.

2013 - U2 singer Bono received France’s highest cultural honour for his contribution to music and commitment to humanitarian causes when he was presented with the Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters by French Culture Minister Aurelie Filippetti in Paris.