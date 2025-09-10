Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez tease the mystery of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5

The Only Murders in the Building crew is investigating the death of their beloved doorman in season 5.

This new season, which premiered its first three episodes Tuesday on Hulu, finds Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez back as Charles, Oliver and Mabel. The trio refuses to believe the death of the Arconia's doorman, Lester, was an accident. In untangling the web of what happened, the trio discover dangerous secrets that connect powerful billionaires with old-school mobsters.

"Our first suspicion when there's a crime in the building [is] that we suspect it's 'the mob,' in quotes, you know, the old-fashioned cliche, Sopranos-type situation," Martin told ABC Audio. "Slowly we discover that there's a new mob. And they are defined in a very contemporary way. It has nothing to do with the old mob."

As for how their characters are doing emotionally in season 5, Gomez says Mabel is "exploring her independent side," more solidified and confident. Charles, on the other hand, has been feeling pretty lonely as of late, especially after Oliver's marriage to Loretta (Meryl Streep) at the end of season 4.

In previous seasons, Charles keeps picking "a female who tries to murder him," Martin said.

"This year, he is very conscientious about not doing that. He's very conscientious about trying to get out there more. And so he's online, he's doing some online dating, and he's got a profile that Mabel makes fun of," Martin said. "And he's seeking medical help to sort of alter his mindset."

Without missing a beat, Short quipped: "Not just his mindset!"

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

