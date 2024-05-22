'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' run extended through 2025

The first staged version of Netflix's smash Stranger Things will stay on London's West End through February 2025.

The producers of Stranger Things: The First Shadow not only dropped a trailer for the production on Wednesday, but also announced its run at the Phoenix Theatre has been extended.

In the trailer, we're introduced to Henry Creel, the young man who fans know eventually turns into the supernatural villain Vecna.

"It's not real. I'm normal," actor Louis McCartney says in voice-over as Henry, whose telekinesis lands him at the Hawkins National Laboratory — where he's eventually transformed into Vecna.

"You can't outrun the shadow, Henry," another voice tells him, adding with a scream, "You ARE the shadow!"

As reported, the production was written by Kate Trefry with direction by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

It opened to rave reviews on December 14, 2023, and recently won several awards, including the U.K. version of the Tonys, the Oliver Awards, for Best Entertainment and Best Set Design.

The show is set in the series' Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show's main characters. Oscar Lloyd plays the younger version of David Harbour's Jim Hopper; Isabella Pappas plays Winona Ryder's character, Joyce; Patrick Vaill portrays the younger version of Matthew Modine's Dr. Brenner.

