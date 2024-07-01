'Suits'' ninth and final season now on Netflix

Gabriel Macht - David Giesbrecht/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

By Stephen Iervolino

For Suits fans -- those who don't subscribe to Peacock, that is -- it's time to do the "Greenback Boogie" once again: The show's ninth and final season is now on Netflix.

The series, which stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman among others, originally aired on USA Network from 2011-2019, but became a phenomenon after it debuted on Netflix in 2023, becoming the most streamed show of the year.

Until Monday, July 1, however, the show's final season was only available on Peacock.

The ninth season of the show does not feature Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane -- the actress had left the series after season 7 to marry Prince Harry. Adams' Mike Ross, Rachel's husband, also left in season 7 as the couple moved to Seattle to start their life together, but he appears as a special guest star in season 9.

The final season also features Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl as regulars, as the re-re-re-branded law firm Zane Specter Litt Wheeler faces turbulence when one of its namesake partners, Wendell Pierce's Robert Zane -- Rachel's dad -- sacrifices his career to save that of Macht's Harvey Specter.

