Summer Camp Horror Movie Series Creeps Back into Cinergy Tulsa

Cinergy Tulsa Summer Camp Horror Series
By Caitlin Fisher

Back by popular demand, Cinergy Tulsa is making your summer spookier with their Summer Camp Horror Movie Series.

All summer long, movie lovers can watch their favorite horror throwbacks at Cinergy Tulsa every Tuesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. for only $5 starting June 10 through July 31.

Below are the list of movies creeping back through Green Country this summer:

  • June 10/12: The Cabin in the Woods
  • June 13 (special Friday the 13th showing)/17/19: Freddy vs. Jason
  • June 24/26: Scream
  • July 1/3: Bride of Chucky
  • July 8/11: Deep Blue Sea
  • July 15/17: Scary Movie
  • July 22/24: The Faculty
  • July 29/31: Final Destination

Purchase your tickets today!

