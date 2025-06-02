Summer Camp Horror Movie Series Creeps Back into Cinergy Tulsa

Back by popular demand, Cinergy Tulsa is making your summer spookier with their Summer Camp Horror Movie Series.

All summer long, movie lovers can watch their favorite horror throwbacks at Cinergy Tulsa every Tuesday and Thursday night at 9 p.m. for only $5 starting June 10 through July 31.

Below are the list of movies creeping back through Green Country this summer:

June 10/12: The Cabin in the Woods

June 13 (special Friday the 13th showing) /17/19: Freddy vs. Jason

June 24/26: Scream

July 1/3: Bride of Chucky

July 8/11: Deep Blue Sea

July 15/17: Scary Movie

July 22/24: The Faculty

July 29/31: Final Destination

Purchase your tickets today!