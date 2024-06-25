Summer’s Fifth Night 2024

Utica Square is proud to present on of Tulsa’s most treasured traditions, Summer’s Fifth Night. This family-friendly event gives attendees a chance to kick back and relax and see an amazing lineup of local musical acts in multiple genres including jazz, rock, and country. Artists performing will include Mary Cogan & the Paul Roper Band, Denise Hoey & The Hush, Usual Subjects, The Get Down, Grady Nichols and even more talented artists to ensure individually that they were secured a good show. This is a free event happening in Utica Square, spamming from May 30th- August 8th. For more information or see the lineup schedule, click here.

