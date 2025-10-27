Sydney Sweeney blames the press for Glen Powell dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the 'Christy' premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney thinks the rumors that she was romantically linked to Glen Powell originated because of the press.

The actress spoke about the frenzy that surrounded the speculation that she had an affair with Powell during the filming and press tour for their 2023 rom-com Anyone But You in a recent interview with Variety.

"Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se," Sweeney said. "Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was 'They're standing two inches apart!'"

Sweeney said the speculation came about because people enjoyed how she and Powell "genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another."

"I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing," the actress continued.

These comments differ from Powell's assessment of the situation, which he spoke about in an interview with The New York Times in April 2024.

Powell told the outlet that both "fun and chemistry" are necessary to sell rom-coms.

"That's people wanting what's on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully," Powell said. "Sydney is very smart."

