Sydney Sweeney shares hardest part of making new film 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney is sharing what she considered to be the hardest part of playing professional boxer Christy Martin in the new biopic Christy.

Much has been reported on the physical transformation Sweeney underwent to become Martin. She gained over 30 pounds and trained to be able to accurately portray Martin's fiery persona while boxing in the ring. But even amidst all of that, Sweeney said the most difficult part of preparing for this role had nothing to do with the physical transformation.

"I think that it was honestly the responsibility," Sweeney said. "I knew how important Christy's story was and how much this movie is going to mean to people. And I think the weight of that responsibility was the hardest part," Sweeney told ABC Audio.

In fact, Sweeney said that the physical transformation for the role was the most fun part of her preparation.

"I enjoyed that. I had a blast doing that. It was a lot of hard work," Sweeney said. "It was 2 1/2 months of training every single day. I put on 35 pounds. And then when you're filming, you're still having to keep up that transformation and that workout regime."

Sweeney said she continued that same training regimen throughout the entirety of the film's shoot — going from "working out to filming to fight training."

"It was exhausting and a lot hard work," the actress said, although she maintained it wasn't the most difficult part: "But I think the responsibility was the most pressing for me."



Christy arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.